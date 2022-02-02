Credit Suisse AG Purchases 79,127 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,127 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Targa Resources worth $22,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

TRGP stock opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.91.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

