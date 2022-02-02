Credit Suisse AG Sells 60,190 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,190 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Open Text worth $23,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 5.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Open Text by 35.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Open Text by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Open Text by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.