CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Reduced by Versant Venture Management LLC

Versant Venture Management LLC lessened its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 23.1% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Versant Venture Management LLC owned 0.65% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $55,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $175.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

