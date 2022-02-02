Critical Analysis: Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) versus Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Origin Materials and Landstar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.81%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Landstar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Landstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Landstar $30,000.00 464,138.39 -$15.09 million N/A N/A

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Landstar.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Landstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 3.15% 0.74% Landstar N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landstar has a beta of -10.88, meaning that its stock price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Landstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Landstar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Landstar

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

