Critical Comparison: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Absci alerts:

This table compares Absci and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27% Exact Sciences -46.14% -11.53% -6.21%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Absci and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 3 0 2.29 Exact Sciences 0 1 10 0 2.91

Absci presently has a consensus target price of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 264.64%. Exact Sciences has a consensus target price of $136.09, indicating a potential upside of 75.83%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 140.24 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Exact Sciences $1.49 billion 8.94 -$848.53 million ($4.97) -15.57

Absci has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Absci on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.