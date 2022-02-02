Critical Contrast: Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) versus Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML)

Brewbilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIML) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Brewbilt Brewing alerts:

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and Harmonic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brewbilt Brewing $90,000.00 64.61 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Harmonic $378.83 million 2.50 -$29.27 million $0.06 153.69

Brewbilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmonic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brewbilt Brewing and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brewbilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 1 4 1 3.00

Harmonic has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 31.96%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than Brewbilt Brewing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brewbilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brewbilt Brewing has a beta of 3.75, meaning that its share price is 275% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brewbilt Brewing and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brewbilt Brewing -1,177.76% N/A -1,533.95% Harmonic 1.42% 6.82% 2.89%

Summary

Harmonic beats Brewbilt Brewing on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brewbilt Brewing

Simlatus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Brewbilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewbilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.