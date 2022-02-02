Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CRT stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.46% and a return on equity of 114.21%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

