Cryptex Finance Price Reaches $8.13 on Major Exchanges (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.13 or 0.00021575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00116991 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,158 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

