CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.