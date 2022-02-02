CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Price Up 3.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) rose 3.5% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $58.82. Approximately 897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.83.

The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGS. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in CSG Systems International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

