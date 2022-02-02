Cubiex Market Cap Hits $111,209.30 (CBIX)

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 27% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $111,209.30 and $209.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.84 or 0.07158950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,514.89 or 0.99770932 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055596 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

