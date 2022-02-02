CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.0944 on Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $637.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00189015 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00028875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00399871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00070947 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 158,693,702 coins and its circulating supply is 154,693,702 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.