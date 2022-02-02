Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post $60.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $60.40 million. Cutera reported sales of $49.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $225.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $226.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $246.55 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $248.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

CUTR stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $651.84 million, a PE ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Cutera by 171.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.