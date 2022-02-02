CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Announces GBX 1.25 Dividend

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CCPG stock opened at GBX 106.50 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.44. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.50 ($1.46).

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities alerts:

In other news, insider Mark R. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,080 ($2,796.45).

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.