CVCoin Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $779,650.88 and approximately $2,368.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.98 or 0.07190497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,394.73 or 0.99992432 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055111 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.