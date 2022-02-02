CVCoin Price Reaches $0.0630 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $779,650.88 and $2,368.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.98 or 0.07190497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,394.73 or 0.99992432 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055111 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

