CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.03. 1,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 560,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
