CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.03. 1,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 560,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

