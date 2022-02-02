D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. 84,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,772. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

