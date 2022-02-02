D4t4 Solutions’ (D4T4) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.71) price objective on the stock.

Separately, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.71) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

LON:D4T4 opened at GBX 297.40 ($4.00) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. D4t4 Solutions has a 12 month low of GBX 212 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($5.51). The company has a market cap of £119.70 million and a PE ratio of 35.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. D4t4 Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other D4t4 Solutions news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £28,500 ($38,316.75).

About D4t4 Solutions

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

