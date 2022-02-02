DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $33.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $34.35.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $589.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $671.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.64. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $500.14 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $351,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

