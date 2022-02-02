DA Davidson Comments on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FIBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $46,266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

