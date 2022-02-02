DA Davidson Weighs in on Oshkosh Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a report released on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

OSK stock opened at $115.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $92.44 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

