Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $287.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.80. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,858 shares of company stock valued at $125,552,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.