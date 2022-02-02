Deeper Network Trading Up 1.1% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $106.20 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.49 or 0.07171920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00058182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,542.04 or 0.99740392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

