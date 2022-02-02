Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.28

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 120387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$44.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.