Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.93

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.93 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.07). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 305,322 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.87. The stock has a market cap of £27.33 million and a P/E ratio of -51.00.

In other Dekel Agri-Vision news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou acquired 496,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,808.45 ($33,353.66).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

