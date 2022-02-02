Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 235.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $30,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,375,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 191,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.