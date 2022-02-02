DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $74.08 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00007343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.64 or 0.07186928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,676.27 or 1.00035911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053342 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

