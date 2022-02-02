Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,200 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Natural Resource Partners worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.69. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.48.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

