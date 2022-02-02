Deutsche Bank AG Buys 5,609 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at about $534,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $359.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.53. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

CVLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.