Deutsche Bank AG Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Cue Biopharma worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter worth $159,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.45. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

