Deutsche Bank AG Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 107.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $178,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

