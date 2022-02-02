Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.

Shares of HZNOF stock remained flat at $$6.80 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNOF. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

