DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Shares Up 0.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.