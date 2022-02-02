DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.