Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.70. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

DDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,870,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

