Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Position Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPIN. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,975,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPIN stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.