Dora Factory Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.23 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $25.97 million and $10.23 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.58 or 0.00017470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

