DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

DDI opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

