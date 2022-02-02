DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

DV stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,283 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,518 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,212,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,155,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

