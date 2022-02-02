Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $117.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

