Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 599 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 188,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after purchasing an additional 63,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of DG opened at $209.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

