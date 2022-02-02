Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 222.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.72. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

