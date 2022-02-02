Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

