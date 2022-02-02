Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $177,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 506,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

