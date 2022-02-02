Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

