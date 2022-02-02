Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 1,847 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 638,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,628,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,670,000 after purchasing an additional 308,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.48.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

