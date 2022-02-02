Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.