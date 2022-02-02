DragonVein Price Up 16% Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.21 million and $83,862.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00750505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00238985 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

