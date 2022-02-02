Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) 1-Day Volume Hits $58,444.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $4.85 million and $58,444.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.46 or 0.07213182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,181.46 or 1.00657106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054803 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.